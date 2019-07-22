Senior citizens protest migrant detention deaths | Week in Pictures

Every Monday, we present a gallery of pictures of the week just passed, taken by our staff photojournalists — and tell you the story behind one of them. This week Anthony Pezzotti talks about covering protests and demonstrations.
Senior citizens penned themselves in a fenced makeshift “detention center” this week to protest the deaths of migrant children in U.S. custody. It was one of a number of protests Inquirer photographer Anthony Pezzotti has covered so far, this summer.
When he arrived early for this one on Independence Mall, protesters were just building their chicken wire “cage.” Pezzotti moved to the very front, assuming people are there for a reason. “Whether they’re the organizer, leader of the group or just carrying interesting signage,” he said, he tries to sum up the emotion of the protest in one picture.
He focused on Shelly Yanoff from “Elder Witness” because of “her intense passion while holding a sign of a deceased migrant.” Pezzotti captured her image as she pressed herself up against the fence in direct sunlight on the tortuously hot day. He heard others shout, “If you’re in pain and feel uncomfortable, imagine the pain these migrants must be in.”
Pezzotti said he tries to put that same passion into doing his job, and stayed on the Mall photographing until the protest was over.
