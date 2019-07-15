Every Monday, we present a gallery of pictures of the week just passed, taken by our staff photojournalists — and tell you the story behind one of them. This week Heather Khalifa talks about covering the victory parade for the U.S. women’s soccer team in New York.
As Megan Rapinoe fired off two goals against France and the U.S. women’s national soccer team marched past England to another World Cup final match, Inquirer staff photographer Heather Khalifa watched from her apartment in Philadelphia, yearning to photograph the games an ocean away.
When the Americans scored two unanswered points against the Netherlands to win the championship, Khalifa thought she might have a chance to photograph the team after all. She wasn’t about to pass up the opportunity, and “just knew that this parade would be special” due to the back-to-back Cup wins.
After taking a 5 a.m. train from 30th Street Station to New York, Khalifa scouted the parade route on Broadway, the “Canyon of Heroes,” finding an intersection where sunlight peeked through the tall buildings. As the floats passed, she jostled with dozens of other photographers to capture the players soaking in the crowd’s adoration. Too young to know what ticker tape is, she watched shredded paper rain down on Megan Rapinoe.
“She definitely stole the show,” Khalifa said of Rapinoe. Keeping that in mind as she shot, and wanting to make a picture that showed Rapinoe’s magnetic personality, Khalifa moved back from the stage and captured the World Cup MVP holding the trophy triumphantly, basking in the click-click-click of photographers’ shutters.
“It just showed that she was the star of the moment,” Khalifa said said. “I thought she was being treated the way somebody like LeBron would.”
Though Khalifa enjoys watching sports, she doesn’t usually photograph games. Instead, she looks for sports stories that speak to larger issues, such as her profile on Boys’ Latin football team as they healed from the loss of a teammate. “Sometimes you have to carve out time and fight for those opportunities,” to tell stories that take much more than a day to capture, she said.
» SEE MORE: Last week’s staff photo gallery and the staff photography page