An unexpected grace of fly fishing | Week in Pictures

Every Monday, we present a gallery of pictures of the week just passed, taken by our staff photojournalists — and tell you the story behind one of them. This week Jose Moreno talks about making a picture he didn’t expect on a fishing assignment.
Arriving to photograph a fly fishing class in Wayne’s Fenimore Woods Park, Inquirer staff photographer Jose Moreno was struck by how the early Sunday morning light looked on the water and was ready to start shooting. “I was eager to make pictures, envisioning Brad Pitt and his brother fly fishing in the middle of a stream, casting their lines in loops into the sunlight,” he said, "like in the movie A River Runs Through It.”
But it was a class for novices and nobody was putting on hip waders and going into the water. Moreno learned at a pond they fly fish from the shore. But he still wanted to make a good photo and was drawn to the unexpected sight of Wenxin Liu, who in her long white dress was almost the total antithesis of the stereotypical fly fisherman. There was no khaki bucket hat or vest ordained with old flies.
Instead Moreno saw her “graceful look” replacing the elegance of the fishing line swooping in the air. “The line was no longer the most important factor,” he thought as he made the picture.
