The 76ers paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant the victims of their helicopter crash before their first game since the superstar’s death earlier this week.
The game at the Wells Fargo Center was also the first game since the accident for the visiting Golden State Warriors.
Bryant, 41, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Sunday.
As part of the ceremony, Bryant’s framed No. 33 Lower Merion basketball jersey was brought to center court. There was one spotlight on the jersey and eight others in front, to signify all the victims.
Also in the ceremony was a 33-second moment of silence, the number symbolizing his high school number.
Before the national anthem, the players from both teams stood side by side, instead of usually across from each other.
Fitting for the mood, there were no player introductions. The players from both teams just came out to the court and the game began.