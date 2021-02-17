Trump Plaza in Atlantic City is scheduled for implosion today. See images of Trump’s South Jersey footprint over the years.

For some, Wednesday’s planned implosion of Trump Plaza in Atlantic City could be considered bittersweet. For others, it’s just sweet.
Inquirer reporter Amy Rosenberg sought out residents and those who had worked at the former hotel and casino, which closed in 2014, to talk about what the building’s removal means to them.
Seen as perhaps the last example of former President Donald Trump’s influence and impact on Atlantic City, we looked back at The Inquirer and Daily News archives, as well as images from the Associated Press, to get an understanding of just how much space he once took up in that beach town.
— Rachel Molenda, Digital photo editor