An extraordinary event: See images as pro-Trump mob storms U.S. Capitol

What began as a rally in support of President Donald Trump and in protest of Congress’s attempt to certify the Electoral College results, confirming Joe Biden as the president-elect, quickly turned into chaos, as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
The insurrection caused a lockdown of both the House and Senate chambers. A woman was shot and killed in the Capitol Building, though the circumstances are still undetermined.
The mob continued committing acts of violence and destruction as members of Congress, their staffs and those working in the capitol were evacuated.
Philadelphia Inquirer photojournalists Heather Khalifa and Jessica Griffin were in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to document the extraordinary events that unfolded.
— Rachel Molenda, Digital photo editor