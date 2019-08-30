Record crowd turns out to celebrate U.S. women’s soccer team

The players of the U.S. women’s soccer team submitted 49,504 pieces of evidence in their pursuit of equal pay on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.
“It was one of the coolest experiences that I’ve had,” said Julie Ertz of the crowd numbering nearly 50,000 — the largest crowd to watch a women’s team friendly. “To have that amount of fans there, the noise, I was super-excited."
The crowd got a treat, too: area native Carli Lloyd, who grew up in Delran, scored her 115th goal of her national team career.