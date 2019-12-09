How an Inquirer photographer gets the shot - on the opposite end of the basketball court

Fox, who has chronicled the region’s storied college hoops scene for nearly three decades, is “a huge basketball fan, especially college ball,” which he prefers over the NBA. He has covered everything from “The Shot” — Christian Laettner’s famous game-winning jumper as time expired in overtime during the 1992 NCAA tournament game between Duke and Kentucky at the old Spectrum arena — to Villanova’s 2016 and 2018 championships.