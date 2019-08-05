Fly, Carson Wentz, fly | Week in Pictures

Every Monday, we present a gallery of pictures of the week just passed, taken by our staff photojournalists — and tell you the story behind one of them. This week David Maialetti talks about how covering Eagles training camp is like playing the 1970s board game “perfection.”
The Eagles held their one and only open training camp practice of the preseason, and more than 40,000 fans paid $10 to see Sunday’s workout at Lincoln Financial Field, with proceeds going toward autism research and care. They are the only NFL team to charge fans for their lone open practice.
It is not only fans who find it hard to watch their teams practice in recent years. Most college and NFL teams have also severely limited what, when, and where even professional photographers can point their cameras. Inquirer staff photographer David Maialetti has covered the Eagles for decades – including Super Bowl LII – and is not complaining. “I get it. It’s a business and teams want to control everything,” he says. Some days at training camp photographers are lucky if they get fifteen minutes of action before they have to leave.
Maialetti’s approach is to treat this as a challenge. He says he feels like he’s playing the 1970s board game Perfection, “when the timer is going to go off at any second.”
Working quickly and methodically is the key, he says. “I have to balance making pictures to go with what our reporters are writing about and finding something fun and unique.”
To make his photo of Carson Wentz, Maialetti planted himself near where the players leave the locker room. He stood next to a small fence, but a security guard said he was in the way and asked him to move. He doubted the players were going to jump the fence to get on the field – “That would have made a unique photo if they did” – but he moved over as arguing with the guard would just lead to less time making pictures. As he waited, Maialetti checked his exposure and worked on composition as he anticipated the moment.
There wasn’t any warning or cue that Wentz was coming out, and on that morning, Maialetti says the quarterback just flew out and onto the field (you can see the door in the background is still open). “It was pretty impressive,” the photographer says about capturing Wentz appearing to float on air. “Maybe the key to his success is levitating.”
