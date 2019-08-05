Fly, Carson Wentz, fly | Week in Pictures

To make his photo of Carson Wentz, Maialetti planted himself near where the players leave the locker room. He stood next to a small fence, but a security guard said he was in the way and asked him to move. He doubted the players were going to jump the fence to get on the field – “That would have made a unique photo if they did” – but he moved over as arguing with the guard would just lead to less time making pictures. As he waited, Maialetti checked his exposure and worked on composition as he anticipated the moment.