Place yourself in some of The Inquirer’s best photos of 2020 with these downloadable backgrounds

While 2020 was a year that forced many of us to stay home through the coronavirus pandemic, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s visual journalists safely photographed our city and region. Some of the year’s best images are highlighted in The Inquirer’s 2020 Year in Pictures, and our photo editors have selected the iconic Philly pictures below for you to download to use as a background for Zoom or other videoconferencing apps.
When you see an image you like, right-click on it, select “Save As,” and save to your computer.