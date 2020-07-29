Scott started taking pictures when the coronavirus pandemic shut down his classes at Tyler. He created an Instagram account just for his photography and began posting color shots of flowers, power lines, murals and graffiti. Then the George Floyd protests began, and his posts were in black and white, starting with an image of a fist in the air he made at the Philadelphia Museum of Art during the first protest, on May 30. He marched with protesters, photographing everything, and two days later was among those teargassed on I-676.