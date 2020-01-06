From Steinbeck & Charley to Kerouac’s Sal & Dean, and even Crosby & Hope, hitting the road has been a time-honored excuse to seek out life’s mysteries and revelations. I’ve found that exploring local city streets and suburban lanes in the hunt for newspaper photos to be a similar experience. Many of my favorite photographs were made when I wasn’t specifically looking for anything to shoot, usually on my way to or from other newspaper assignments. Like a road trip, it reminds me to enjoy the journey, rather than focusing on the destination.