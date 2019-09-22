Democratic presidential hopefuls sizzle at the Iowa Steak Fry

Pictures inside the Polk County Democratic Party's 2019 Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa Saturday, September 21, 2019.
The iconic campaign event was the largest ever, drawing more than 12,000 people to listen to 17 of the 19 Democratic presidential candidates vying for their support on caucus day.
Each of the candidates had space outside the stage area where they rallied their supporters and then marched into the venue to showcase to showcase and organizational strength in the state less than five months ahead of the Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses.
Former President Barack Obama, when he was a candidate in 2007, marched in to speak with more than 1,000 supporters, and other campaigns have tried since to replicate that showing - and his 2008 Caucus victory.