Philadelphia native and award-winning author, Sadeqa Johnson sits down with Inquirer features reporter Ellen Gray for Inquirer LIVE. As a former public relations manager, Johnson spent several years working with well-known authors such as JK Rowling, Bebe Moore Campbell, and Amy Tan, before going on to write four award-winning novels. She shares her journey to becoming an author and her latest novel, Yellow Wife, a harrowing story that follows an enslaved woman forced to barter love and freedom while living in the most infamous slave jail in Virginia.