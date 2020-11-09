To view the live conference, please click play on the video above.
Welcome to Inquirer LIVE: Telling Your Health Story, Day 1.
Today’s program includes a series of panel discussions featuring local experts, each with unique healthcare perspectives. The panelists will share their knowledge and experience about their writing process and offer insightful tips as to how you improve your storytelling.
How to participate: At any time during the conference, you will have the opportunity to interact in each discussion. Use the comment feature below to submit your comments and writing samples.
Programming Notes: We’ll have a 15-minute break between each session.
Agenda for Friday, November 13:
- 12:15 PM - Finding your narrative: Reprising last year’s most popular session, we’ll start with a simple writing exercise used by Temple medical students to reflect on their experiences in medical training. To share your writing samples with Naomi Rosenberg, please submit them via the comment feature below.
- 1:15 PM - Philly’s other pandemic: Let’s talk about the opioid crisis: Panelists will share their unique perspectives on how writing illuminates the experiences of this stigmatized and vulnerable population.
- 2:15 PM - Making time to create: Three Philadelphia physicians share why creative time — be it writing, podcasting, or art — is essential to avoiding burnout and how they find time to fit it into their busy days.
- 3:15 PM - Telling your story on stage: Local story slam vets will teach you the secrets to getting on stage and becoming a great live storyteller. On Saturday, you’ll get to test your new skills in our first-ever story slam. To sign up to share your writing for Saturday’s story slam, please submit your name here: Sign Up Link * First come, first serve. Space is limited
A recording of the event will be made available at 5:00 PM on Friday, November 13th.