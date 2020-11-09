To view the live conference, please click play on the video above.
Welcome to Inquirer LIVE: Telling Your Health Story, Day 2.
We’re continuing the momentum for the 2-day virtual health writing seminar. Today, we’ve outlined a number of interactive panel discussions, a keynote speech from the author, Lorene Cary, and an interactive story slam.
How to participate: At any time during the conference, you will have the opportunity to interact in each discussion. Use the comment feature below to submit your comments and writing samples.
Programming Notes: We’ll have a 15-minute break between each session.
Agenda for Saturday, November 14:
- 10:15 AM - Poetry in medicine: An award-winning poet and pediatrician will lead you through group readings and discussions of poems that explore the impact of collective trauma. You’ll be invited to write and share your own reflective work. To share your writing samples with Irene Mathieu, please submit them via the comment feature below.
- 11:15 AM - Going Public: What happens when you tell your health story? Hear the remarkable experiences of three people who shared their stories of survival with surprising results.
- 12:15 PM - Keynote Speaker: Lorene Cary, a Philadelphia educator and author of the caregiving memoir Ladysitting, talks about storytelling, healing, and our times.
- 1:00 PM - Telling Your Health Story Slam: Event participants tell their own health stories at the end of the conference. Sign-ups accepted until noon on Saturday. Sign Up HERE
A recording of the event will be made available at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 14th.