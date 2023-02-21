Mike Stack III, a graduate of the LA School of Comedy, lives by that show biz axiom: Always leave them wanting more.

So Stack, who represented Northeast Philly in the state Senate from 2001 to 2015 and then served one term as lieutenant governor, will not be a candidate for mayor in the May 16 Democratic primary after an extended flirtation with that possibility.

“I have been nothing but encouraged by the urging and pledges of support from so many others who share my love for this great city,” Stack said while announcing his decision Tuesday. “There are several good candidates in the race and I am confident the good people of Philadelphia will choose a leader to address the serious problems we face and take advantage of the opportunities we are presented.”

Stack, a part-time actor who appeared in Rocky II as a kid, was ousted by primary voters as lieutenant governor in 2018 after four years of controversy.

He briefly ran for City Council in 2019 before dropping out of the race. Stack then moved to Los Angeles to try his hand in drama and comedy, using the stage name “Mikey Stacks.”

He returned to Philly and mulled a run for his old Senate seat in 2021.

Stack first floated a potential campaign for mayor to Clout on the day of the 2022 Primary Election. He sounded bullish on the idea when we asked again on the day of the 2022 General Election.

“If Mike Stack’s in it, I’d bet on Mike Stack,” he said in November.

Stack and the nine declared Democratic candidates for mayor pitched their campaigns last month to their party’s Policy Committee, which later voted against endorsing any of them.

Stack said is focused now “on leading the American division of a worldwide telemedicine start-up” but “will always keep the door open to returning to public service sometime in the future.”