A lot has changed since the last time Pennsylvania voted in a presidential election, and we know there’s a lot of information out there (some less reliable than others).
We’re here to help.
Every Pennsylvania voter is now allowed to vote by mail, and we’ll help you navigate that. Want to vote in person? There are some changes you should know about, and we’ll help you figure those out, too.
Have a question we haven’t answered yet? Send it to us! We’ll keep adding to this page, and if you have a question, chances are good that someone else could use that answer, too.
One thing to keep in mind: Things are changing fast, and there are several lawsuits about how we'll vote and how those votes will be counted. So make sure to check back for updates.
Here are some straightforward answers to common questions:
To register in Pennsylvania, you must:
- Have been a United States citizen for at least 30 days before Election Day
- Be a resident of Pennsylvania (and your election district) for at least 30 days before Election Day
- Be at least 18 years old on Election Day
Pennsylvania does not allow people to vote while they are in prison serving a felony conviction.
However, you can vote once you are released, including if you are on probation, parole, or house arrest. Basically, as long as you are not in prison for a felony conviction, you should be eligible. That right is automatically restored when you leave prison and does not require, for example, sign-off from the governor, as is the case in other states.
You can also vote if you are in pretrial proceedings (even if you’re in jail), have been convicted of a misdemeanor, or will be released from prison before Election Day.
The quickest way is to use the Department of State’s online form. You can also fill out a paper application and either mail or hand-deliver it to your county elections office.
Use the same Department of State form, which will allow you to say you’re not a new registrant, just updating your address, name, or political party.
You should check your registration info here to make sure you’re still properly registered and that your name and address are correct. Sometimes, people run into trouble because they forget to update their voter registration after changing their name or moving.
You can register to vote until the end of the day October 19, which is 15 days before Election Day. We encourage you to register earlier if you can, which gives you more time to do things such as request a mail ballot and to address any problems that might come up.
No. If you do have one, it will be connected to your registration so that, say, your driver’s license signature will be used as your voter registration signature. If you don’t have a driver’s license or state ID, you’ll be asked to use your social security number.
The quickest way is to use the Department of State’s online form, which will require a driver’s license or state ID number. You can also fill out a paper application and either mail it or hand-deliver it to your county elections office.
Contact your county elections office to request a paper application be mailed to you. You can also contact the state at ra-voterreg@pa.gov or 1-877-VOTESPA. But they’ll ultimately refer your request to your county office, so it’s easier to just start there.
Counties will begin sending mail ballots out around mid- to late-September, depending on when the ballot is finalized. (There are sometimes court challenges that delay the final ballot).
Once those first huge batches of mail ballots go out, counties send mail ballots out as voters request them. It may take a few days for your application to be processed, and for a ballot to be printed and put in the mail. But generally it should be mailed out a few days after you request it.
It’s up to you. A vote cast by mail is worth the same as a vote cast in person.
There are other concerns you might consider, though, especially this year. See the next two questions. And remember that not everyone has equal access to voting by mail or in person, such as if a disability prevents you from easily voting in person.
You might also prefer the flexibility and convenience of voting by mail, including the ability to sit with your ballot and research candidates, and to choose the best time for you to fill out your ballot before Election Day.
From a COVID-19 health risk perspective, voting by mail is safer because it has less risk of exposure than voting in person, though those risks can be minimized by social distancing and wearing a mask. Elections officials plan to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies.
That said, the greatest risk is not to voters but to the poll workers who spend the entire day checking in and helping hundreds of people, usually indoors. You might choose to vote by mail not because of your own health risk but because it lowers the risk for poll workers and voters who do show up in person.
Pennsylvania does have tight mail ballot deadlines that may have prevented tens of thousands of people from voting in the primary election. And mail delivery problems since then have raised concerns about whether ballots will be delivered in time to be counted.
The USPS warned Pennsylvania that mail ballots may not be delivered on time if they are requested near Election Day, prompting the Department of State to warn of the risk of disenfranchisement and ask the state Supreme Court to change the deadlines.
So if it’s close to Election Day and you’re worried your ballot won’t be mailed back in time, consider your other options (see below). And to safely vote by mail and ensure your ballot is counted, elections officials urge you to do it as early as possible.
No. All counties will provide prepaid postage for submitting your filled-out mail ballot, funded by the state. (You still need postage for ballot applications and voter registration forms.)
Your ballot must be received by county elections officials by 8 p.m. on Election Day, according to state law. That means it doesn’t matter when you postmark or physically mail your ballot. What matters is whether it is received by the end of Election Day.
That’s one reason why it’s a good idea to request your ballot early and return it as soon as possible: If mail delivery is slow or unpredictable and your ballot arrives after Election Day, it won’t be counted. Even if you put it in the mail days before the election.
Lawmakers could still pass legislation changing the deadlines, and state or federal courts could order them to be changed. The Pennsylvania Department of State has asked the state Supreme Court to allow ballots to be counted if they are received by the Friday after Election Day and weren’t clearly mailed after the election.
Yes. If you’ve requested to vote by mail, you can bring your ballot with you and hand it over to poll workers to be voided. At that point, you’ll be allowed to vote on the machines as though you never requested a mail ballot at all.
If you don’t have your ballot with you, including if it didn’t arrive on time, you can still show up to the polls and vote on a provisional ballot, which is a paper ballot that is set aside and counted once it is clear you are eligible to vote.
That depends on the county, but probably not. Some counties don’t have stickers at all and never have. We asked a few county elections officials and they don’t plan on sending stickers to people, but in some states, they send stickers with the ballot. Sometimes, they’re even specifically worded to say that you voted by mail. Of course, you could always ask your county office whether they’ll let you pick up a sticker, or mail one to you. They’ll probably say yes. (But please don’t inundate them with calls when they’re busy.)
You can check your ballot status online, including whether your application has been approved, the ballot has been mailed, and whether it’s been received once you send it back. If you include your email address when applying to vote by mail, you should also get emails notifying you of changes to your ballot status. And you can always call your county office to check your status.
Note, however, that the ballot tracker may be off by a few days because of how the data is input. For example, when you request a ballot, it won’t show up in the tracker until the application has been processed. The date it lists for when your ballot was requested is actually the date for when the request was processed. That can be off by several days, depending on how long it took before county officials got to your request. Similarly, your ballot may arrive at county offices but not be scanned in for a few days.
You can mail your ballot, or deliver it by hand by dropping it off at a county elections office. Some counties are even setting up new offices to make that easier.
Counties might also set up drop boxes, as some did in the primary election, but it’s not yet clear which counties will do that and at what locations. The Trump campaign has sued the state to block the use of drop boxes, so many counties are waiting to see how that is resolved before moving forward with drop boxes. Stay tuned.
You can ask your county elections office to send you a new ballot and void the old one. (But if you find or receive your original ballot, make sure not to use it. It will not be counted once it’s been voided in the system.)
You can also still show up to the polls and vote on a provisional ballot, which is a paper ballot that is set aside and counted once it is clear you are eligible to vote.
Counties are allowed to count mail ballots beginning on Election Day — not before. It’s a multi-step process that involves scanning the ballot envelope to make sure it’s legitimate and to mark the voter as having voted; checking voter signatures to see whether they match what’s on file; opening the mailing envelope; opening the blank secrecy envelope inside and removing the ballot; and scanning the ballot itself. County procedures vary, but in many counties they also organize the ballots into batches based on voting precinct, so a precinct’s ballots are all counted at once.
Some of this is sped up through equipment that can sort mail, slice open envelopes, and extract ballots. The last step, of actually reading the ballots and tallying the selections, is usually done on high-speed scanners that process large batches of ballots at a time.
All legitimate votes are counted, whether cast by mail, in person, or by provisional ballot. A vote cast by mail is worth just as much as a vote cast in person, the only difference is when they get counted. In-person votes are mostly all tallied by the end of Election Night, while mail ballots can take days or even weeks to fully count.
This is one reason why it took days to call races in the primary, which officials and advocates worry will allow for false claims of election rigging and voter fraud. That’s been a concern for months.
You can check your ballot status online and if you include your email address when applying to vote by mail, you should also get automated emails notifying you of changes to your ballot status.
You can also call your county office to check your status.
Just remember that county elections staff are constantly scrambling to respond to many different things at once. Your ballot may arrive at the county office but not be actually scanned as received for a few days.
This isn’t yet finalized. County elections officials are working to figure out which locations are willing to open as polling places — some places, such as senior centers, are unwilling to during the coronavirus pandemic — and suitable for social distancing.
Your polling place might not be the same one you’ve gone to in the past, so check back closer to Election Day to know for sure.
Things differ slightly by county, but generally you show up to your polling place, check in with a poll worker who signs you into a poll book, and then you vote on a voting machine.
They might be different from what you’ve used in the past. Every voting machine in the state has been replaced in the last two years to leave a paper trail recording every vote, so none of the machines are the same as they were in 2016. Paper-based voting systems are more secure because those records of individual votes can be audited or even hand-recounted.
If you’ve voted in person in a recent election, you may have used the new machines, depending on when they were rolled out. Montgomery County, for example, used its new system in the May 2019 primary election. Philadelphia debuted its system that November.
Some counties, such as Philadelphia, use a touchscreen system where voters make their selections on the machine, have those selections printed, and then send that paper off to be stored in a cartridge. Other counties, including Montgomery, use hand-marked paper ballots that voters manually fill out, such as by filling in bubbles, and then bring over to a scanner to cast their vote. Some counties use a hybrid model where a touchscreen voting machine is used to make selections and print them to a ballot, which a voter then retrieves and takes over to a separate scanner to cast their vote.
Only if this is your first time voting in that precinct, such as if you have moved to a new neighborhood or are newly registered. Otherwise, you won’t need photo ID and shouldn’t be asked for it.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 3. You can line up before 7 a.m., which voters often do to cast an early vote, and if you are in line by 8 p.m. you will be allowed to vote.
Yes. Elections officials are working to provide equipment to poll workers and voters who may need it. In the primary, depending on the county and polling place, this included masks, gloves, tape for marking the floor for social distancing, face shields, and cleaning supplies. (Polling places received slightly different materials, such as receiving either face shields or hard plastic barriers that attached to poll workers’ tables.)