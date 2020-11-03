Skip to content
Tuesday, November 03, 2020
|
Today's Paper
Unlimited Access
Log In
MyAccount
Manage my account
My profile
FAQ
Log out
Your Day
Newsletters
Inquirer Store
Weather
Horoscope
Lottery
Events
People
Births
Celebrations
Engagements
Obituaries
Death Notices
Marketplace
Find a Home
Job Listings
Special Sections
All Classifieds
Get In Touch
Advertise
Contact Us
Newsroom Staff
Permissions
Reprints
News
Elections
New Jersey
Pennsylvania
Coronavirus
Nation & World
Education
Sports
Eagles
Phillies
Sixers
Flyers
Union
College Sports
Rally High School Sports
Business
Jobs
Economy
Marijuana
PhillyDeals
Small Business
Health & Pharma
Consumer
Opinion
Columnists
Commentary
Editorials
Cartoons
Entertainment
Things To Do
Arts & Culture
Movies
TV
Celebrity
Comics
Puzzles
Life
Philly Tips
Sex & Love
Families
Style
The Upside
Home
Travel
Things To Do at the Shore
Food
Health
Real Estate
El Inquirer
News
Sports
Business
Opinion
Elections
Entertainment
Life
Food
Health
Real Estate
Obituaries
Jobs
Unlimited Access
Log In
Manage my account
My profile
FAQ
Log out
Your Day
Newsletters
Inquirer Store
Weather
Horoscope
Lottery
Events
People
Births
Celebrations
Engagements
Obituaries
Death Notices
Marketplace
Find a Home
Job Listings
Special Sections
All Classifieds
Get In Touch
Advertise
Contact Us
Newsroom Staff
Permissions
Reprints
News
Elections
New Jersey
Pennsylvania
Coronavirus
Nation & World
Education
Sports
Eagles
Phillies
Sixers
Flyers
Union
College Sports
Rally High School Sports
Business
Jobs
Economy
Marijuana
PhillyDeals
Small Business
Health & Pharma
Consumer
Opinion
Columnists
Commentary
Editorials
Cartoons
Entertainment
Things To Do
Arts & Culture
Movies
TV
Celebrity
Comics
Puzzles
Life
Philly Tips
Sex & Love
Families
Style
The Upside
Home
Travel
Things To Do at the Shore
Food
Health
Real Estate
El Inquirer
New Jersey Election Results
Last Updated
...
Loading the election results...