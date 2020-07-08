The Philadelphia Inquirer Election 2020 Roundtable

This election season, The Philadelphia Inquirer is looking to create a representative group of Pennsylvania voters to help inform our coverage. Our mission leading up to Election Day is to dig deep into every corner of Pennsylvania to find out what issues matter most to the people of the state. Pennsylvania plays a pivotal role in presidential elections. And in 2020, that will be no different.

The Inquirer’s Election 2020 roundtable is your chance to make your voice heard. We want to hear directly from voters like you as we shape our coverage and want to make sure voters have a seat at our table.

The group will consist of voters from all across Pennsylvania. We will assemble a group that represents the great geographic, cultural, political, racial, ethnic, and gender diversity of the state. Inquirer political reporters and editors will convene six virtual meetings, between August and November, with group members, allowing them to have open and honest conversations about the 2020 election and the issues that matter most to them.

We will also create a digital space to allow those two-way communications to be ongoing outside of our scheduled meetings.

If you are selected to be a member of this group, you will receive unlimited access to Inquirer.com for one year.

What We’ll Accomplish Examine Issues What issues matter most to Pennsylvanians? You will help us determine that. We will also use discussions within this group to better understand the nuance behind particular issues and political views. Inform Voters We want to provide people with the information they need and want ahead of the election. Group members will be encouraged to ask questions and raise topics for us to dig into. Refine Our Coverage We will remain flexible with our coverage to allow this group to influence how we report on the 2020 election. We want you to feel a sense of agency in terms of shaping our coverage. Foster Discussion Deep divisions exist within the American political spectrum — between political groups and between citizens and the media. This group will serve as a place of openness and will thrive when conversations are civil and respectful.

Read the Roundtable Community Guidelines Roundtable Community Guidelines The Inquirer’s Election Roundtable serves as a space for civil, respectful, and open conversations about the issues that matter most to Pennsylvania voters. As we share discussions leading up to the general election, it will be vitally important for all of us to interact with one another in a polite manner throughout this process. In this group, we will embrace diverse viewpoints and want to foster thought-provoking conversations. We deeply believe that doing so will enhance our journalism and will help us tell stories that are of service to voters across the state. But in that mission, we must insist that members interact courteously with one another. Throughout our time together, leading up to the general election, we understand that some members will want or need to leave before that time. However, we encourage members to participate through the six meetings to inform us as much as they possibly can. We also reserve the right to make changes to the membership if we deem it is necessary to do so.