In the 25th congressional district, former Republican Rep. Steve Knight is running in the primary for his old seat following the resignation of Democratic Rep. Katie Hill due to allegations of inappropriate relationships with her staffers. Among the other Republicans in the race is former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. On the Democratic side, state Rep. Christy Smith hopes to come out ahead of progressive Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur.