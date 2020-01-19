FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2020, image from video, presiding officer Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts swears in members of the Senate for the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. No cell phones. No talking. No escape. One-hundred U.S. senators will soon be stationed at wooden desks, under the threat of imprisonment, as they silently listen to the arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. While senators groan about the restrictions _ and will likely violate them at times _ they say the long-standing rules are crucial as they execute their most solemn duty: considering whether to remove the president of the United States. (Senate Television via AP, File)