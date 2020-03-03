It’s Super Tuesday, and while most people will be focused on how the four remaining Democratic presidential candidates — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren — will fare, there are also a handful of interesting local races with national relevance that will also be decided.
Fourteen states will vote on presidential nominees, but five states — California, Texas, North Carolina, Alabama, and Arkansas — will also hold statewide primaries for a variety of elected positions, including a number of races that could impact what party ends up in control of Congress. All but Arkansas will be key House and Senate battleground states in November.
Here are when the polls close in tonight’s 14 states (all times Eastern):
- 7 p.m.: Vermont, Virginia
- 7:30 p.m.: Arkansas, North Carolina
- 8 p.m.: Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas
- 9 p.m.: Colorado, Minnesota
- 10 p.m.: Utah
- 11 p.m.: California
Here’s a brief rundown of the races to watch across the country:
Two familiar Republicans are eyeing a comeback.
In the 10th Congressional District, former Republican Rep. David Valadao is running for the seat he narrowly lost to Democrat Rep. T.J. Cox in 2018. But first, Valadao will have to overcome father-son hopefuls Rocky and Ricky De La Fuente in Tuesday’s Republican primary. While the duo will technically be competing, they said they entered the race to give voters an alternative.
“The system is broken because all people in congress care about is getting re-elected,” the elder De La Fuente told the NBC affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif.
In the 50th Congressional District, former Republican Rep. Darrell Issa is running to replace former Rep. Duncan Hunter, who resigned after pleading guilty to misusing campaign funds. Unlike Valadao, Issa is in a tight primary fight with former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio. The only Democrat remaining in the race is Ammar Campa-Najjar, who served in former President Barack Obama’s Labor Department and lost to Hunter in 2018.
In the 25th Congressional District, former Republican Rep. Steve Knight is running in the primary for his old seat following the resignation of Democratic Rep. Katie Hill due to allegations of inappropriate relationships with her staffers. Among the other Republicans in the race is former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. On the Democratic side, state Rep. Christy Smith hopes to come out ahead of progressive Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur.
North Carolina’s Senate race is one of a handful across the country that could decide which party ends up in the majority. Incumbent Republican Sen. Thom Tillis won his seat in 2014 and is expected to easily defeat his three remaining challengers after businessman Garland Tucker dropped out in December.
But Tillis is among the most-vulnerable Republican Senate incumbents, and will face a stiff challenge from likely Democratic opponent Cal Cunningham, a former state lawmaker and Iraq and Afghanistan veteran. Like Tillis, Cunningham is expected to easily win his primary tonight in a crowded field that includes state Sen. Erica Smith.
Thanks to a court-ordered redistricting of congressional districts, Democrats are expected to gain a handful of seats in the Tar Heel State come November. Three Republican members of Congress are not seeking reelection this year, and two — Rep. George Holding of the 2nd Congressional District and Rep. Mark Walker of the 6th Congressional District — are targeted by Democrats.
Former state Rep. Deborah Ross is the favorite to win the Democratic primary in the 2nd District. Over in the 6th District, University of North Carolina-Greensboro trustee Kathy Manning and former congressional aide Rhonda Foxx appear to be in a tough fight in a crowded field of five Democrats.
Down in “The Heart of Dixie,” the most interesting primary battle is the seven-man Republican primary for the Alabama Senate race, with the winner facing incumbent Democrat Doug Jones in November.
Headlining the battle is Jeff Sessions, who previously occupied this Senate seat but left to become Trump’s attorney general. He was forced to resign from that post in 2018 after recusing himself from the investigation of Russian meddling in the election. To reclaim his Senate seat, Sessions will first have to defeat a large field of fellow Republicans, including failed 2017 special election candidate (and accused child molester) Roy Moore, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, and Rep. Bradley Byrne.
While Sessions has gone out of his way to praise Trump since entering the race, the president hasn’t reciprocated. Instead, he has called Byrne an “unbelievable friend," and the two were seen together during the LSU-Alabama game last year.
If no candidate wins a majority of the vote, the primary will be decided in a runoff between the top two vote-getters later this month.
This year’s Senate race in Texas has attracted a crowded field of Democratic candidates looking to unseat incumbent Republican John Cornyn in November. According to recent polling, Mary “MJ” Hegar — a former Air Force rescue helicopter pilot — comfortably leads the pack, which includes state Sen. Joyce West, former Houston Congressman Chris Bell, and labor activist Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez.
If no candidate wins a majority of the vote (which is likely given the size of the field), the top two finishers will advance to a May 26 runoff.
As for Congressional primaries, the 22nd Congressional District is one of many Democrats are looking to flip in 2020. Pierce Bush — the grandson of the late President George H.W. Bush — is running to fill the seat vacated by retiring incumbent Pete Olson. But it’s a crowded field of Republicans that also includes Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and wealthy activist Kathaleen Wall. It’s a five-person race on the Democratic side, with Sri Preston Kulkarni — a former diplomat who ran but lost against Olson in 2018 — emerging as the front-runner.
Another seat Democrats are looking to turn blue is the 23rd Congressional District, thanks to incumbent Republican Rep. Will Hurd’s decision to not seek reelection. Hurd endorsed retired Navy cryptologist Tony Gonzales in the nine-person Republican primary. On the Democratic side, Iraq war veteran Gina Ortiz Jones — who lost to Hurd in 2018 by just 926 votes — appears to be the front-runner in a field of five candidates.
Two other House members from Texas — Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of the 28th Congressional District and Republican Rep. Kay Granger of the 12th Congressional District — are facing competitive primaries. Cuellar, who is among the few pro-life Democrats in office, faces progressive civil rights lawyer Jessica Cisneros. Granger, the only female Republican to hold office in Texas, is being challenged from the right by former tech executive Chris Putnam.
While Democrats are fighting across the country to flip the Senate, the party didn’t even field a candidate in Arkansas to take on Republican incumbent Sen. Tom Cotton. It was just six years ago that Cotton defeated then-incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Pryor, who went unchallenged himself by Republicans in 2008.