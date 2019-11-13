"Trump is now up against the Constitution, but he's not the only thing on trial: So are we the people, as the preamble described us so long ago," said presidential historian Jon Meacham of Vanderbilt University. "Impeachment is a political, not a legal, process, and those with a political stake in this presidency — which is to say, his supporters at large and in the House and the Senate — need to decide which is more important: the efficacy of checks and balances or the continued reign of a president who seems to take pleasure in flouting those checks and balances."