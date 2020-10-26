If you think you might have to move before your lease is over, check the lease for what happens in that situation (in the lease that’s often called “early termination”). Some leases spell out what happens, which could include having to pay a fee, or losing all or some of your security deposit. If the lease doesn’t say anything about it, what happens depends on the situtation, says Carrol, and you could be on the hook for the full amount of rent for your lease term.