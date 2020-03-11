More than 10 years ago, after the arrival of their first child, Jamie and Noah Quinn needed a larger place, so they moved from their apartment in Queen Village.
Now, two children later, they have just moved again. They’re back in Queen Village in a larger house, leaving behind a three bedroom, 2½-bath townhouse in Bella Vista where they spent the intervening decade.
“It’s just eight blocks away,” says Noah, a pediatric dentist. “We’re keeping the same circle of friends.”
Jamie — an English teacher by training, a stay-at-home mom by choice — says she enjoyed the block’s unusual character, with new restaurants cropping up but without wholesale changes in population.
“We had neighbors who’d lived there 60, 70 years,” she says.
The front of the house, she adds, abuts one of the few tree-lined blocks in the neighborhood.
The house also has two parking spaces, rare for Bella Vista, one in the garage and a dedicated space in a lot outside.
“So it’s really great for working families,” Jamie says.
The first floor includes a large foyer — which could work as a mudroom or office — a powder room, storage closet, and the garage.
The second floor has an open plan with hardwood floors, a living/dining area with a corner gas fireplace, and a chef’s kitchen with granite breakfast bar, custom tile backsplash, a wine refrigerator, a new Kitchen Aid dishwasher, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a breakfast/dining nook with a bench seat.
The third floor has two large bedrooms with recessed lighting and wall-to-wall carpets.
The upper level is a private master suite with ample closet space, vaulted ceilings, and sliding doors to a deck with a composite surface. The master bathroom has a frameless glass shower, a quartz vanity, and a Jacuzzi-style bathtub.
The house is just blocks from the Italian Market, Palumbo Park, and Whole Foods.
The property is listed by John S. Duffy of Duffy Real Estate-Narberth for $849,900.