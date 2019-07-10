Your browser does not support the video tag.

Flowing for 330 miles from the Catskills to Cape May, the Delaware is a founding river, the reason why Philadelphia exists. Its watershed is vast, 13,539 square miles of smaller rivers and tributaries, some long paved over. It is a source of income, drinking water, and recreation for tens of millions of people – but hasn't always been a source of pride. Over the next year, Inquirer journalists will report on the river and watershed, the challenges it faces, and how it defines our history and the way we live today.