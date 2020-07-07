In this Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey questions the amount of stock we can put into the 76ers advancing far in the postseason during the NBA restart at Walt Disney World.
Several teams are approaching this event like it is a training camp. Others are more concerned with leaving the bubble-like campus healthy than advancing in the postseason.
