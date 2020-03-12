It may have been a difficult decision. But, by the end of the night, it was abundantly clear that the Sixers had arrived at the incorrect one. Before the game had even begun, the NBA had apparently arrived at the conclusion, that it could not ignore the warnings of those who know better and ask that tens of thousands of people gather together within the same building. Before the game had even begun, municipalities across the country were enacting bans on events a fraction of that size. Before the game had even begun, another NBA team had decided to close its gates.