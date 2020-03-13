1. I think it is logical to assume that the NBA will be back this season, and that the playoffs will be conducted in their entirety, and that is neither as naive nor as cynical as it sounds. Look, I can be as critical of the financial class as any rabble-rouser, but the fact of the matter is that businesses are a net positive for society, and very few of them can withstand a quarter in which they lose 90% of their revenue, in particular a quarter that represents a disproportional amount of their yearly gross. That is what would happen to the NBA if it simply called game on its season.