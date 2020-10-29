Summary: Harden was the key, and he continues to be one of the most dangerous scorers in the NBA. He has been the NBA scoring champ in each of the past three years. During eight seasons in Houston, the Rockets have made the playoffs every year, the NBA’s current longest streak. The Rockets have been to the Western Conference finals twice in that span. Harden has been an All-Star in each of his first eight seasons in Houston. Whether a team can win an NBA title with Harden as the focal point remains to be seen, but he has been Morey’s best addition.