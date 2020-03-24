To be clear: It was a specious argument. Most of the fans in the building had paid for their admission well before it was known that their attendance would require flouting the advice of public health officials. That they refused to write off their tickets as sunk costs is hardly evidence that there was demand for a game. But there is a reason we refer to economics as the dismal science, and in the artificially intelligent world in which many business people operate, every action is the result of a choice that the individual alone makes. As dubious as the organization’s justification might have been, there was at least one sense in which it was correct. Multiple thousands of people could have decided not to attend the game. If they had done so, they might have made the sort of collective statement that far exceeded the value of the face price of a ticket. In the end, they decided otherwise, and the band played on.