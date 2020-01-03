As Brown noted, the Sixers’ growth has been far less linear than you probably expected back when Elton Brand first got the gang together. Maybe that shouldn’t be as puzzling as it seems, given that Embiid and Simmons had yet to figure each other out after two seasons together when Al Horford and Josh Richardson were added to the mix. The whole thing would be a lot more concerning if stretches like the current one were not counterbalanced by the Sixers’ 5-4 record against the five teams currently ahead of them in the standings.