The Sixers are 23-2 at home and 9-19 on the road. They simply feed off the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center. And even though things didn’t start out great on Friday, the Sixers were able to eventually get things going. For instance, the Sixers were outscored on fast break points, 18-2, in the first half. Yet they led 58-44 at intermission and were never challenged in the second half.