INDIANAPOLIS — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 131-122 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night at Gainbridge FieldHouse.

Best performance: Joel Embiid gets this for the third consecutive game for producing another MVP-caliber performance. The Sixers center finished with game highs of 44 points and 13 rebounds to go with two assists and a block. Twenty-seven of his points came in the first half.

Worst performance: I had to give this to Danny Green. The Sixers reserve swingman did finish with two assists and a blocked shot. However, he missed four of five shots en route to finishing with three points. Green was also a minus-10 in 19 minutes, 31 seconds of action.

Best defensive performance: Tobias Harris gets this one. The Sixers power forward was solid on both sides of the court. He finished with a game- and season-high four steals. Offensively, Harris scored 17 points while making 5 of 6 three-pointers.

Best statistic: The Sixers had a record-setting night from three. They made a franchise-record 23 three-pointers. Sixteen of them came in the first half, a season high for three-pointers in a half.

Best individual statistic: Tyrese Maxey was on fire. The Sixers’ second-year guard made 8 of 11 three-pointers. His eight threes were one shy of the franchise record shared by Danny Green and Dana Barros. Maxey went 7 of 9 from that distance in the first half. His seven threes were the most by a Sixer in a half since the 1996-97 season.

Worst statistic: The Pacers struggled from deep in the first half. They made 6 of 22 three-pointers (27.3%) in the half.

Worst of the worst: DeAndre Jordan getting ejected. The Sixers reserve center was called for a flagrant foul 2 on Duane Washington Jr. with 9 minutes, 19 seconds remaining. A flagrant foul 2 is an automatic ejection. While he hacked Washington, Jordan made a play on the ball and should not have received a flagrant foul 2 on the play.

Best of the best: This marked Embiid’s league-best 12th game with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. That tied him with Hall of Famer Moses Malone (1981-82) and Russell Westbrook (2016-17) for the most by an NBA player since the ABA-NBA merger in 1976-77.