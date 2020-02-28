Major League Soccer’s top new players in 2020

Like every offseason, teams across Major League Soccer signed a raft of exciting new players this winter.
The 2020 class of new arrivals includes one of the biggest stars in the league’s history, and some dynamic attackers bought from Mexican teams.
Eight MLS clubs set their transfer fee records this winter, including the Union when they brought back Jamiro Monteiro. And that’s before counting expansion teams Inter Miami and Nashville SC.
Here’s a look at some of the biggest names who’ve come into the league for its 25th season, which kicks off this weekend.