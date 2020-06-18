It’s a matchup of two of the Premier League’s lesser lights, but it will go down in sports broadcasting history in both the U.S. and England. Over here, it will be the first ever game on Peacock, NBC’s new streaming platform. If you have a Comcast X1 box, you can watch for free through the Peacock X1 box. If you don’t, you can watch on NBC Sports Gold, the network’s subscription sports streaming service, which is $9.99 for the rest of the season.