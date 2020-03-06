Liverpool’s 1-0 loss in Madrid in the first leg snapped a 14-game winning streak dating to Dec. 17. That would be fine on its own, but the Reds have lost two of their three games since then. You’d think they’ll get back on track hosting lowly Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (7:30 a.m., NBCSN, Universo). Then manager Jurgen Klopp has to figure out a way to beat Atlético’s stout defense.