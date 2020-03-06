Saturday, 3:30 p.m. (Univision, TUDN)
Though Inter lost at LAFC in its MLS debut last weekend, the expansion team showed it’s got some real talent — and not just Mexican star Rodolfo Pizarro. This game will be a fun matchup of playmakers as Pizarro duels with D.C. United’s Edison Flores.
Click here for the rest of the weekend’s MLS TV schedule.
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. (Fox Soccer Plus, Fox Deportes)
The Bundesliga has this season’s best title race of any of Europe’s big leagues: Four teams are within six points of first place. Mönchengladbach is in fourth (46 points), and needs to beat third-place Dortmund (48) to stay within earshot of first-place Bayern Munich (52). There’s also an American on each side of this game: Mönchengladbach veteran Fabian Johnson and Dortmund teenager Gio Reyna.
Unfortunately, the TV broadcast is stuck in the hinterlands because Fox’s other channels are booked up.
Saturday, 3 p.m. (beIN Sports)
While the U.S. women are hosting the SheBelieves Cup, France is hosting its own tournament with an impressive field: Brazil, Canada and the Netherlands. Brazil has veteran stars Marta and Debinha, and a big-time new coach in former U.S. boss Pia Sundhage. Les Bleues have a trio of great attackers in Kadidiatou Diani (rumored to be joining the Portland Thorns), Delphine Cascarino and Marie-Antoinette Katoto.
France-Netherlands on Thursday (4 p.m.) should be terrific. The Dutch are the reigning European champions and World Cup runners-up, and have their own stacked attack with Vivianne Miedema, Daniëlle van de Donk and Lieke Martens.
beIN Sports is broadcasting the entire tournament in the U.S. online, with some games on TV, too. Click here for the schedule.
Sunday, 12:30 p.m. (NBC, Telemundo)
The 182nd Manchester Derby should have plenty of drama, because fifth-place United is three points out of England’s last Champions League qualifying spot. It’s been a roller-coaster season for the Red Devils, but they’re on an eight-game unbeaten run. Can they upset City’s superior talent?
Tuesday, 4 p.m. (TNT, UniMás, TUDN)
Leipzig comes home after snatching a 1-0 win at Tottenham in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League’s round of 16. Cross your fingers that U.S. national team midfielder Tyler Adams is recovered enough from his torn calf muscle to make the Leipzig bench.
Wednesday, 4 p.m. (Galavisión)
After Dortmund won the first leg at home, 2-1, the scene shifts to Paris. PSG should be favored, but could lose an edge if the coronavirus forces the game to be played behind closed doors.
Wednesday, 4 p.m. (TNT, UniMás, TUDN)
Liverpool’s 1-0 loss in Madrid in the first leg snapped a 14-game winning streak dating to Dec. 17. That would be fine on its own, but the Reds have lost two of their three games since then. You’d think they’ll get back on track hosting lowly Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (7:30 a.m., NBCSN, Universo). Then manager Jurgen Klopp has to figure out a way to beat Atlético’s stout defense.