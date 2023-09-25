Skip to content
Betting coverage provided by Action Network
Is there long shot value to bet against Connor McDavid winning the 2023-24 Hart Trophy?

Can anybody upset the reigning NHL MVP?

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers skates the puck against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Crypto.com Arena on April 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    by Michael Leboff, The Action Network
    Published 

Handicapping the 2023-24 Hart Trophy race really boils down to one conundrum: Are you brave enough to go against Connor McDavid?

Coming off a 153-point season in which he essentially had the league MVP locked up by Christmas, it’s no surprise that McDavid currently sits as the even-money favorite to repeat as the Hart Trophy winner. McDavid is not only the clear favorite, but he’s the only player with single-digit odds at Caesar’s Sportsbook.

David Pastrnak and Nathan MacKinnon are projected to be McDavid’s most robust competition, but they’re both sitting at +1200, leading a chasing pack that also includes Leon Draisaitl and Auston Matthews at +1500.

McDavid has 381 points over his last 218 games and has been named the NHL’s Most Valuable Player in two of the last three seasons and three of the last seven.

2023-24 Hart Trophy Odds (via Caesars)

  1. Connor McDavid +100

  2. David Pastrnak +1200

  3. Nathan MacKinnon +1200

  4. Leon Draisaitl +1500

  5. Auston Matthews +1500

  6. Kirill Kaprizov +1800

  7. Jack Hughes +1800

  8. Matthew Tkachuk +2000

  9. Tage Thompson +3000

  10. Cale Makar +3000

  11. Jason Robertson +3000

  12. Nikita Kucherov +4000

  13. Mikko Rantanen +5000

  14. Elias Pettersson +6000

  15. Kyle Connor +7500

  16. Jack Eichel +7500

  17. Mitch Marner +7500

  18. Artemi Panarin +7500

  19. Ilya Sorokin +7500

  20. Sidney Crosby +7500

  21. Brayden Point +7500

  22. Jordan Kyrou +8000

  23. Roope Hintz +10000

  24. Connor Bedard +10000

  25. Tim Stutzle +10000

  26. Alex Ovechkin +10000

  27. Johnny Gaudreau +10000

  28. Mathew Barzal +10000

  29. Connor Hellebuyck +10000

  30. Igor Shesterkin +10000

  31. Brady Tkachuk +10000

The case for betting McDavid is easy to make. He’s head-and-shoulders better than every other skater in the league, so if he stays healthy you’d have to imagine that there’s better than a 50% chance that he wins the award (and likely does it going away).

If you are looking to beat McDavid, I’d focus on the longshots. It would take a mammoth effort to upset No. 97 in this race, so you’ll want to be rewarded handsomely if you get it right. I’d imagine that Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes and Tage Thompson will all be relatively trendy picks in that +1800 to +3000 range, but I’ll go well beyond that.

Hart Trophy sleeper picks

The two names that jump off the page to me for very similar reasons are Ilya Sorokin at +7500 and Connor Hellebuyck at +10000.

Both Sorokin and Hellebuyck are among the favorites to win the Vezina Trophy this coming season and are the most important players on teams that are projected to be on the fringe of the playoff picture. If either the New York Islanders or Winnipeg Jets have big seasons, it will likely be on the shoulders of Sorokin and/or Hellebuyck, respectively.

It’s rare that goalies win the Hart Trophy and none have won it since Carey Price in 2014-15, but it’s not unheard of for netminders to be in contention for the award. In fact, Igor Shesterkin was well in the hunt before Auston Matthews ran away with the honor in 2021-22.

The simplest argument here is that Sorokin and Hellebuyck are considered top contenders to win the Vezina Trophy and if they do that they will at the very least be on the fringe of the Hart Trophy conversation and could be even more involved if things go a little sideways for McDavid.

