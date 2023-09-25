Handicapping the 2023-24 Hart Trophy race really boils down to one conundrum: Are you brave enough to go against Connor McDavid?

Coming off a 153-point season in which he essentially had the league MVP locked up by Christmas, it’s no surprise that McDavid currently sits as the even-money favorite to repeat as the Hart Trophy winner. McDavid is not only the clear favorite, but he’s the only player with single-digit odds at Caesar’s Sportsbook.

David Pastrnak and Nathan MacKinnon are projected to be McDavid’s most robust competition, but they’re both sitting at +1200, leading a chasing pack that also includes Leon Draisaitl and Auston Matthews at +1500.

McDavid has 381 points over his last 218 games and has been named the NHL’s Most Valuable Player in two of the last three seasons and three of the last seven.

Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting sites Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting mobile apps

2023-24 Hart Trophy Odds (via Caesars)

Connor McDavid +100 David Pastrnak +1200 Nathan MacKinnon +1200 Leon Draisaitl +1500 Auston Matthews +1500 Kirill Kaprizov +1800 Jack Hughes +1800 Matthew Tkachuk +2000 Tage Thompson +3000 Cale Makar +3000 Jason Robertson +3000 Nikita Kucherov +4000 Mikko Rantanen +5000 Elias Pettersson +6000 Kyle Connor +7500 Jack Eichel +7500 Mitch Marner +7500 Artemi Panarin +7500 Ilya Sorokin +7500 Sidney Crosby +7500 Brayden Point +7500 Jordan Kyrou +8000 Roope Hintz +10000 Connor Bedard +10000 Tim Stutzle +10000 Alex Ovechkin +10000 Johnny Gaudreau +10000 Mathew Barzal +10000 Connor Hellebuyck +10000 Igor Shesterkin +10000 Brady Tkachuk +10000

» READ MORE: Is the NHL futures market overrating the Flyers? There’s good value to be had betting on Philly to finish last.

The case for betting McDavid is easy to make. He’s head-and-shoulders better than every other skater in the league, so if he stays healthy you’d have to imagine that there’s better than a 50% chance that he wins the award (and likely does it going away).

If you are looking to beat McDavid, I’d focus on the longshots. It would take a mammoth effort to upset No. 97 in this race, so you’ll want to be rewarded handsomely if you get it right. I’d imagine that Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes and Tage Thompson will all be relatively trendy picks in that +1800 to +3000 range, but I’ll go well beyond that.

Hart Trophy sleeper picks

The two names that jump off the page to me for very similar reasons are Ilya Sorokin at +7500 and Connor Hellebuyck at +10000.

Both Sorokin and Hellebuyck are among the favorites to win the Vezina Trophy this coming season and are the most important players on teams that are projected to be on the fringe of the playoff picture. If either the New York Islanders or Winnipeg Jets have big seasons, it will likely be on the shoulders of Sorokin and/or Hellebuyck, respectively.

It’s rare that goalies win the Hart Trophy and none have won it since Carey Price in 2014-15, but it’s not unheard of for netminders to be in contention for the award. In fact, Igor Shesterkin was well in the hunt before Auston Matthews ran away with the honor in 2021-22.

The simplest argument here is that Sorokin and Hellebuyck are considered top contenders to win the Vezina Trophy and if they do that they will at the very least be on the fringe of the Hart Trophy conversation and could be even more involved if things go a little sideways for McDavid.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.