The 2023 BMW Championship -- the penultimate event of the PGA Tour season -- is set to tee off on Thursday, Aug. 17 at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill.

The BMW Championship is a unique, no-cut tournament featuring a field of 50 players looking to earn their way to the TOUR Championship in East Lake next weekend.

This is the second time that Olympia Fields has hosted the BMW Championship and first since 2020 when Jon Rahm defeated Dustin Johnson in a playoff. Rahm finished that tournament at 4-under par, which tells us that this could be a grueling weekend for the 50-man field.

The PGA Tour’s postseason has usually been chalky, but perhaps Lucas Glover’s win last week in Memphis is the start of a run for the underdogs in the FedEx Cup. Here are three big prices to circle at Olympia Fields:

Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting sites Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting mobile apps

2023 BMW Championship picks

Cameron Young (+4000, BetMGM)

The breakthrough win still hasn’t come for Cameron Young, but the 26-year-old has certainly had some close calls in his young career. And after a rough stretch to close out the spring, Young has seemingly found his form with a pair of top-10 finishes in his last four outings, including at the Open Championship. Young is long off the tee and plays well on difficult courses, so Olympia Fields should fit his game quite nicely.

» READ MORE: Could Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson be worth a flier to lead NFL in receiving yards?

Keegan Bradley (+6600, BetMGM)

It’s been quiet for Keegan Bradley since his win at the Travelers back in June, but in the big picture there’s really nothing that should scare you off the St. John’s alumni in this kind of field. Sure, he’s got to beat out the best players on Tour to get the win, but don’t forget the Travelers was a designated event, meaning the field was filled with starpower. Ranked as the No. 16 golfer in the world and No. 11 in the FedEx Cup standings, Bradley has been as consistent as any player on Tour this season and is great value this deep on the betting board.

Kurt Kitayama (+20000, FanDuel)

After a really strong spring, things have slowed down for Kurt Kitayama during the dog days of summer but the 30-year-old showed some signs of life at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week. Although he finished T52, Kitayama was in the mix until things completely fell apart on Sunday. Kitayama has a win this year at a difficult course (Arnold Palmer Invitational) and also posted a T4 at the PGA Championship. He’s shown he can pop in any field at any time, so this number is absolutely worth a shot.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.