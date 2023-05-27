Skip to content
Sports Betting
2023 Indy 500 odds and starting lineup: Alex Palou is the favorite to win Sunday’s race

Breaking down the 2023 Indy 500 odds and starting lineup, including the betting favorites.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 26: Alex Palou, driver of the #10 The American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, drives during practice at Carb Day for the 107th Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)Read moreJustin Casterline / Getty Images
    by Tanner McGrath, The Action Network
    Updated 

The Indy 500 is here again, with Sunday’s race marking the 107th running of the event. Sportsbooks have already dropped 2023 Indy 500 odds following the release of the starting lineup.

Let’s dive into the starting grid alongside the odds for this year’s race.

Odds via FanDuel, current at time of writing and subject to change.

2023 Indy 500 Starting Lineup

Spaniard Alex Palou (+600) earned the pole position and is the consensus betting favorite after clocking the fastest qualifying time. He’s a former IndyCar Series champion (2021) and is the current championship leader after five races.

Rinus VeeKay and Felix Rosenqvist will be on the front row with Palou.

Notably, Pato O’Ward and Scott Dixon have shorter odds than VeeKay and Rosenqvist despite being on the second row. O’Ward enters this year’s race with four top-five finishes in five Indy 500 tries.

There are nine former champions in the field this season, including last year’s winner Marcus Ericsson, whose listed with the sixth-shortest odds to win. Four-time winner Helio Castroneves was the last driver to win consecutive Indy 500s, and he’ll be on the seventh row for Sunday’s race.

There are 33 drivers ready for the 2023 Indy 500, so here’s the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race:

  1. First Row: Alex Palou, Rinus VeeKay, Felxi Rosenqvist

  2. Second Row: Santino Ferrucci, Pato O’Ward, Scott Dixon

  3. Third Row: Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato, Tony Kanaan

  4. Fourth Row: Marcus Ericsson, Benjamin Pederson, Will Power

  5. Fifth Row: Ed Carpenter, Scott McLaughlin, Kyle Kirkwood

  6. Sixth Row: Conor Daly, Josef Newgarden, Ryan Hunter-Reay

  7. Seventh Row: Romain Grosjean, Helio Castroneves, Colton Herta

  8. Eighth Row: Simon Pagenaud, David Malukas, Marco Andretti

  9. Ninth Row: Devlin DeFrancesco, Agustin Canapino, Callum Ilott

  10. 10th Row: R.C. Enerson, Katherine Legge, Christian Lundgaard

  11. 11th Row: Sting Ray Robb, Jack Harvey, Graham Rahal

2023 Indy 500 Odds

Here’s a full list of odds to win the 2023 Indy 500 (via FanDuel):

  1. Alex Palou: +600

  2. Scott Dixon: +700

  3. Pato O’Ward: +800

  4. Takuma Sato: +1000

  5. Felix Rosenqvist: +1100

  6. Rinus VeeKay: +1200

  7. Scott McLaughlin: +1300

  8. Alexander Rossi: +1300

  9. Marcus Ericsson: +1400

  10. Josef Newgarden: +1600

  11. Santino Ferrucci: +1600

  12. Will Power: +1800

  13. Tony Kanaan: +2200

  14. Colton Herta: +2600

  15. Kyle Kirkwood: +3000

  16. Romain Grosjean: +4000

  17. Helio Castroneves: +4500

  18. Conor Daly: +4500

  19. Ed Carpenter: +4500

  20. Simon Pagenaud: +5000

  21. Benjamin Pederson: +6500

  22. David Malukas: +6500

  23. Marco Andretti: +6500

  24. Ryan Hunter-Reay: +6500

  25. Graham Rahal: +8000

  26. Stefan Wilson: +11000

  27. Christian Lundgaard: +11000

  28. Jack Harvey: +16000

  29. Callum Ilott: +16000

  30. Devlin DeFrancesco: +16000

  31. Sting Ray Robb: +19000

  32. Agustin Canapino: +20000

  33. Katherine Legge: +20000

  34. R.C. Enerson: +20000

