The Indy 500 is here again, with Sunday’s race marking the 107th running of the event. Sportsbooks have already dropped 2023 Indy 500 odds following the release of the starting lineup.

Let’s dive into the starting grid alongside the odds for this year’s race.

Odds via FanDuel, current at time of writing and subject to change.

2023 Indy 500 Starting Lineup

Spaniard Alex Palou (+600) earned the pole position and is the consensus betting favorite after clocking the fastest qualifying time. He’s a former IndyCar Series champion (2021) and is the current championship leader after five races.

Rinus VeeKay and Felix Rosenqvist will be on the front row with Palou.

Notably, Pato O’Ward and Scott Dixon have shorter odds than VeeKay and Rosenqvist despite being on the second row. O’Ward enters this year’s race with four top-five finishes in five Indy 500 tries.

There are nine former champions in the field this season, including last year’s winner Marcus Ericsson, whose listed with the sixth-shortest odds to win. Four-time winner Helio Castroneves was the last driver to win consecutive Indy 500s, and he’ll be on the seventh row for Sunday’s race.

There are 33 drivers ready for the 2023 Indy 500, so here’s the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race:

First Row: Alex Palou, Rinus VeeKay, Felxi Rosenqvist Second Row: Santino Ferrucci, Pato O’Ward, Scott Dixon Third Row: Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato, Tony Kanaan Fourth Row: Marcus Ericsson, Benjamin Pederson, Will Power Fifth Row: Ed Carpenter, Scott McLaughlin, Kyle Kirkwood Sixth Row: Conor Daly, Josef Newgarden, Ryan Hunter-Reay Seventh Row: Romain Grosjean, Helio Castroneves, Colton Herta Eighth Row: Simon Pagenaud, David Malukas, Marco Andretti Ninth Row: Devlin DeFrancesco, Agustin Canapino, Callum Ilott 10th Row: R.C. Enerson, Katherine Legge, Christian Lundgaard 11th Row: Sting Ray Robb, Jack Harvey, Graham Rahal

2023 Indy 500 Odds

Here’s a full list of odds to win the 2023 Indy 500 (via FanDuel):

Alex Palou: +600 Scott Dixon: +700 Pato O’Ward: +800 Takuma Sato: +1000 Felix Rosenqvist: +1100 Rinus VeeKay: +1200 Scott McLaughlin: +1300 Alexander Rossi: +1300 Marcus Ericsson: +1400 Josef Newgarden: +1600 Santino Ferrucci: +1600 Will Power: +1800 Tony Kanaan: +2200 Colton Herta: +2600 Kyle Kirkwood: +3000 Romain Grosjean: +4000 Helio Castroneves: +4500 Conor Daly: +4500 Ed Carpenter: +4500 Simon Pagenaud: +5000 Benjamin Pederson: +6500 David Malukas: +6500 Marco Andretti: +6500 Ryan Hunter-Reay: +6500 Graham Rahal: +8000 Stefan Wilson: +11000 Christian Lundgaard: +11000 Jack Harvey: +16000 Callum Ilott: +16000 Devlin DeFrancesco: +16000 Sting Ray Robb: +19000 Agustin Canapino: +20000 Katherine Legge: +20000 R.C. Enerson: +20000

