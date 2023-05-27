2023 Indy 500 odds and starting lineup: Alex Palou is the favorite to win Sunday’s race
Breaking down the 2023 Indy 500 odds and starting lineup, including the betting favorites.
The Indy 500 is here again, with Sunday’s race marking the 107th running of the event. Sportsbooks have already dropped 2023 Indy 500 odds following the release of the starting lineup.
Let’s dive into the starting grid alongside the odds for this year’s race.
Odds via FanDuel, current at time of writing and subject to change.
2023 Indy 500 Starting Lineup
Spaniard Alex Palou (+600) earned the pole position and is the consensus betting favorite after clocking the fastest qualifying time. He’s a former IndyCar Series champion (2021) and is the current championship leader after five races.
Rinus VeeKay and Felix Rosenqvist will be on the front row with Palou.
Notably, Pato O’Ward and Scott Dixon have shorter odds than VeeKay and Rosenqvist despite being on the second row. O’Ward enters this year’s race with four top-five finishes in five Indy 500 tries.
There are nine former champions in the field this season, including last year’s winner Marcus Ericsson, whose listed with the sixth-shortest odds to win. Four-time winner Helio Castroneves was the last driver to win consecutive Indy 500s, and he’ll be on the seventh row for Sunday’s race.
There are 33 drivers ready for the 2023 Indy 500, so here’s the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race:
First Row: Alex Palou, Rinus VeeKay, Felxi Rosenqvist
Second Row: Santino Ferrucci, Pato O’Ward, Scott Dixon
Third Row: Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato, Tony Kanaan
Fourth Row: Marcus Ericsson, Benjamin Pederson, Will Power
Fifth Row: Ed Carpenter, Scott McLaughlin, Kyle Kirkwood
Sixth Row: Conor Daly, Josef Newgarden, Ryan Hunter-Reay
Seventh Row: Romain Grosjean, Helio Castroneves, Colton Herta
Eighth Row: Simon Pagenaud, David Malukas, Marco Andretti
Ninth Row: Devlin DeFrancesco, Agustin Canapino, Callum Ilott
10th Row: R.C. Enerson, Katherine Legge, Christian Lundgaard
11th Row: Sting Ray Robb, Jack Harvey, Graham Rahal
2023 Indy 500 Odds
Here’s a full list of odds to win the 2023 Indy 500 (via FanDuel):
Alex Palou: +600
Scott Dixon: +700
Pato O’Ward: +800
Takuma Sato: +1000
Felix Rosenqvist: +1100
Rinus VeeKay: +1200
Scott McLaughlin: +1300
Alexander Rossi: +1300
Marcus Ericsson: +1400
Josef Newgarden: +1600
Santino Ferrucci: +1600
Will Power: +1800
Tony Kanaan: +2200
Colton Herta: +2600
Kyle Kirkwood: +3000
Romain Grosjean: +4000
Helio Castroneves: +4500
Conor Daly: +4500
Ed Carpenter: +4500
Simon Pagenaud: +5000
Benjamin Pederson: +6500
David Malukas: +6500
Marco Andretti: +6500
Ryan Hunter-Reay: +6500
Graham Rahal: +8000
Stefan Wilson: +11000
Christian Lundgaard: +11000
Jack Harvey: +16000
Callum Ilott: +16000
Devlin DeFrancesco: +16000
Sting Ray Robb: +19000
Agustin Canapino: +20000
Katherine Legge: +20000
R.C. Enerson: +20000
