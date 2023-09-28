After two years of waiting the Ryder Cup returns on Friday, Sept. 29 at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy with the first match of the three-day competition set to tee off at 1:35 a.m. ET.

2023 Ryder Cup Odds (via FanDuel)

Team USA: +110 Team Europe: +100 Tie: +1100

The betting market is having a really tough time separating the United States and Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup. The Americans haven’t lifted the Ryder Cup on European Soil in 30 years, but that home-field advantage isn’t scaring off punters as this line is as close to a pick’em as you can get.

Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting sites Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting mobile apps

2023 Ryder Cup Format

The Ryder Cup is a three-day contest between Team Europe and Team USA that consists of 28 matches that are each worth one point. Matches that end in a draw are worth 1/2 point for each team. There are eight four-ball matches, eight foursome matches and 12 singles matches on Sunday.

The first team to reach 14.5 points wins the Ryder Cup, but if the final score ends up in a 14-14 tie, the team that currently holds the trophy (Team USA in this case), keeps it.

2023 Ryder Cup picks

Top European Point Scorer: Shane Lowry (+1600, FanDuel)

There’s plenty of starpower on both clubs so you’ll find some players flying under the radar in this market like Shane Lowry.

Although he didn’t have the best season, Lowry finished T3 and T18 in his last two outings -- both in Europe -- and should be full of confidence heading into a tournament that suits his grinding style of play. Additionally, Lowry should have a great opportunity to rack up points in the early going as all signs point to him being paired with his friend Rory McIlroy in the team matches.

If Lowry and McIlroy come out hot, they’ll likely stick together and Lowry can ride the wave through the weekend and get us to the window at a good number.

» READ MORE: Connor Bedard, the new face of the Blackhawks, is odds-on favorite to win Calder Trophy

Top Overall Point Scorer: Justin Thomas (+2200, DraftKings)

Everybody is under pressure at the Ryder Cup, but no player will feel the heat quite like Justin Thomas this weekend.

Thomas was a controversial selection to make the team after he put together a very middling performance in 2023, but captain Zach Johnson put his faith in JT, citing his experience and chemistry with his teammates.

Likely to be partnered with Jordan Spieth, Thomas should be involved right out of the gates in Rome. Spieth and Thomas have been paired together 10 times in Ryder/Presidents Cups, so Johnson will likely tap them to try and quiet the crowd and get the USA in the match right away. Should things go well, Johnson will likely go right back to the experienced hands time and again right through the weekend.

This market is all about opportunity and Thomas, despite a poor season by his standards, should have a legitimate chance of posting a big number in Rome.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.