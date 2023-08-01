The Women’s World Cup has traditionally been very chalky — especially in the early stages of the tournament — but the 2023 iteration has had its fair share of surprises, including Nigeria advancing to the Round of 16 ahead of Canada, Japan topping Group C in front of Spain, and the U.S. barely surviving the group stage.

Could we see more chaos on Wednesday morning (3 a.m. ET) as South Africa tries to punch its ticket to the knockout rounds with an upset over Italy?

Italy vs. South Africa prediction: Analysis

Group G was supposed to be relatively straightforward according to the bookmakers. Sweden was the clear favorite, while Italy was expected to nudge past Argentina for the second spot. South Africa was not expected to be a factor in the proceedings at all. Things seemed to be headed in that direction after Sweden defeated South Africa and Italy took care of Argentina in the opening slate of matches.

But things became quite interesting on Matchday 2.

Italy got absolutely demolished by Sweden, 5-0, while South Africa and Argentina played to a 2-2 draw that saw La Albiceleste wipe out a 2-0 lead late in the second half. It was another heartbreaker for South Africa, which blew a 1-0 lead in a 2-1 loss to Sweden in their curtain-raiser.

Despite the disappointment of blowing multiple leads late in matches, South Africa still should be quite pleased with the position they’re in heading into their final match of the group stage. If South Africa defeats Italy, they’re very likely to advance as Argentina plays Sweden on Wednesday (South Africa currently owns the tie-breaker edge over Argentina thanks to having more goals scored).

And even though South Africa is a decent underdog against Italy — Banyana Banyana is +410 to beat Le Azzurre — there are some reasons to give the upset a hard look in this tilt. Not only has South Africa had a lead in both games, but they’ve also generated more scoring chances than they’ve conceded overall. South Africa lost on expected goals, 2.3 to 1.2, against Sweden, but they had a 2.1 to 0.8 edge over Argentina in their last match.

Italy, meanwhile, conceded five goals on 3.4 xG against Sweden after nabbing a 1-0 win in a low-event match against Argentina that saw both teams generate under 1.0 xG. Le Azzurre aren’t creating much and they just showed some serious vulnerabilities on defense.

On paper, there’s a severe edge in talent for Italy, but South Africa has shown to be much better than expected on both sides of the ball and should be confident of its chances to put a couple past a defense that just conceded five times.

Take a shot on South Africa to pull the upset and become another surprise package in the Round of 16.

Italy vs. South Africa prediction: Pick

South Africa +410 (FanDuel)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.