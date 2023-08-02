2023 Wyndham Championship: Three longshot PGA Tour bets at Sedgefield Country Club

The 2022-23 PGA Tour regular season will wind down this week with the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Like last week’s 3M Open, the Wyndham features a relatively weak field with most of the Tour’s best players choosing to rest ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, a three-leg tournament that begins at TPC Southwind next week.

Hideki Matsuyama is your betting favorite this week at +1800, but he’s got plenty of company at the top of the odds board. Sungjae Im, Russell Henley and Si Woo Kim are all sitting at +2000, while Sam Burns (+2200), Denny McCarthy (+2500) and JT Poston (+2800) are right there, too.

This event has been a happy hunting ground for long shots in the past, so we’ll take a look at some big prices who can go low and contend in a watered-down field.

2023 Wyndham Championship picks

Justin Suh (+10000, FanDuel)

It looked like Justin Suh was in the midst of a breakout earlier in 2023. The 26-year-old finished T20-T40-T5-T24-T6 at the Farmers Insurance Open, Genesis Invitational, Honda Classic, Arnold Palmer Invitational and THE PLAYERS — which is one of the tougher stretches of golf on the calendar. Suh would come back down to earth after the Florida Swing, but a T26 at the PGA Championship followed up by a T16 at the Charles Schwab were both impressive showings.

Suh’s recent form hasn’t been stellar — he’s got one top-30 finish in his last six starts — but he’s flashed the talent to contend in much tougher fields than the one he’ll face at Sedgefield.

CT Pan (+20000, PointsBet)

The results have been all over the place for C.T. Pan of late. The native of Taiwan posted back-to-back top-five finishes at the AT&T Byron Nelson and RBC Canadian Open in the spring, but he missed the cut in his next two outings at the Travelers and Scottish Open. Pan is coming off a 70th-place finish at last week’s 3M Open.

But there are certain courses that just won’t jive with Pan’s game. He’s not a long hitter, so he’d need a lot of luck to contend at tournaments like the Travelers and 3M Open. Thus, I’m happy with drawing a line through those results and doing the same at the links-style setup for the Scottish Open.

Pan tends to play his best golf at birdie-fests on short courses and this week’s Wyndham Championship ticks both of those boxes. The 31-year-old also has a runner-up finish at Sedgefield on his resume.

Zac Blair (+30000, FanDuel)

There are plenty of boom-or-bust players in this range on the betting board but Zac Blair may be at the top of the list right now. The Salt Lake City native has missed five cuts in his last nine full-field events, but when he’s made the weekend he’s flashed some serious promise. Blair finished T10 at the Valspar, was the runner-up at the Travelers — which featured a very strong field — and is coming off a T13 at the 3M Open last week. That’s enough for a play at this number.

