Emiliano Grillo among the long shots to back at the 2024 3M Open tournament

We are at the business end of the 2024 PGA Tour season. This week’s 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities is one of just two events before the playoffs begin at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Aug. 15.

With the playoffs on the horizon and the Open Championship in the rear-view, plenty of the PGA Tour’s best players are understandably choosing to skip the 3M Open in lieu of rest.

Tony Finau, who won this event in 2022, is a luke-warm betting favorite at +1100 and is one of two golfers, along with Sam Burns (+1800), under +2000. Akshay Bhatia (+2000), Sahith Theegala (+2200) and Billy Horschel (+2200) round out the top-5 on the betting board at TPC Twin Cities this week.

The 3M Open is played on a beatable course and features a field short on starpower, so it’s no wonder this has been a place where longshots have had plenty of success. Lee Hodges, Michael Thompson and Cameron Champ have lifted the trophy in three of the last four years and it wouldn’t be a shock to see another big price cash in Minnesota in 2024.

2024 3M Open Picks

Emiliano Grillo (+6500, FanDuel)

It’s been a bit of a bizarre season for Emiliano Grillo in 2024. The Argentine has made 16 of 19 cuts, but he’s not done much else that jumps off the page. He’s only finished inside the top-25 on five occasions and hasn’t done so since the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. But that lack of form is actually not the worst thing for those looking to back Grillo this week. The Argentine is one of the most talented players in this field and has finished on the podium twice in this event.

Patton Kizzire (+17000, FanDuel)

After starting the season with six missed-cuts in his first seven outings, things have begun to trend in the right direction for Patton Kizzire. The Auburn alumni has finished inside the top-30 in six of his last nine outings and is coming off a T8 at the Barracuda Championship last week. Kizzire is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour and has the upside to outrun these odds in this field.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.