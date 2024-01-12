Daniil Medvedev to win 2024 Australian Open among best bets to place ahead of tournament

The Australian Open is one of the great betting events on the sporting calendar. Situated right at the start of the year, the Aussie (aka ‘The Happy Open’) is a great stage-setter for tennis fans. And the odd start times -- the matches usually begin at 7 pm ET and go all night -- provide some incredible late-night sweats.

Novak Djokovic is once again an odds-on favorite to win the Australian Open and there’s not much case in arguing his place in the game right now. Djokovic has won this event 11 times (including last year) and has 24 Grand Slams -- including three in 2023 -- on his mantle.

That said, there are whispers that Djokovic isn’t 100% healthy ahead of this tournament. That’s a big question mark as there were similar murmurs last year, but if Djokovic isn’t at his best it opens things up considerably.

Here are three players with futures value ahead of the 2024 Australian Open.

2024 Australian Open picks

Daniil Medvedev (+1100, FanDuel)

Most people will default to betting second-favorite Carlos Alcaraz and/or third-favorite Jannik Sinner with the murmurs about Djokovic, but I’d rather back Daniil Medvedev at the longer price. The 27-year-old Russian seems to always fly under the radar compared to Djokovic and Alcaraz, but I would consider him their biggest threat given his Grand Slam pedigree.

Not only has Medvedev been to two Australian Open Finals, but he’s won the US Open (2021) and finished runner-up in Flushing last year. That was the fourth time the Russian talisman finished second at Grand Slam and was the seventh time he made a semifinal.

Andrey Rublev (+6500, FanDuel)

Every bettor has a player or team they can’t quit and that’s Andrey Rublev for me. The World No. 5 is coming off a terrific season in 2023 and is the only player — men’s or women’s — to win 50 matches in each of the last three seasons. Rublev’s got some serious baggage -- he’s the only player in tennis history start his career 0-9 in Grand Slam quarterfinals -- but I think that’s helping keep his price down in this situation. If Rublev had a better record in the business end of the majors, he’d be half this price.

The simplest way to view this bet is that you’re getting the No. 5 seed at +6500.

Hubert Hurkacz (+10000, FanDuel)

Like Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz has a massive hurdle to climb when it comes to Grand Slams. The 26-year-old native of Poland has made one semifinal (Wimbledon, 2021) but that was the only time he’s ever advanced past the fourth round in any major. In fact, Hurkacz has been bounced in the second round or earlier in seven of the last 12 slams despite being a seeded player in all of them.

Perhaps the best-of-5 format doesn’t jive with Hurkacz’s powerful game, but he’s still the World No. 9 and can be unplayable if he has his serve working. But the important thing to note here is that Hurkacz got a sweetheart draw that won’t see him play a seed until a potential third-round showdown with No. 21 Tallon Griekspoor. From there it’s anybody’s guess how the tournament plays out, but it would be inexcusable for Hurkacz not to take advantage of his luck here.

