Robert MacIntyre is one of two long shots worth betting at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

The PGA Tour calendar always hits a little bit of a lull at the end of April and beginning of May. The buzz from the Masters has worn off, there is still some time before the next Major and plenty of players take some time off to gear up for a busy run through the summer.

Thus, it’s no surprise that the field for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson is lacking in starpower.

Jordan Spieth (+1400) is the lukewarm favorite at TPC Craig Ranch and he’s joined by Si Woo Kim (+1600), Jason Day (+2000), Alex Noren (+2200) and Adam Scott (+2200) at the top of the board. It’s not exactly a murderers’ row.

The weak field and easy course should provide a decent path for a player down the board to contend.

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson picks

Robert MacIntyre (+15000, DraftKings)

There are a couple of different approaches you can take in a tournament like this. The field is beatable and the course is easy, so you can look at players in decent form that are closer to the top of the board or you can take a big swing on some talented players who haven’t clicked yet this season. Robert MacIntyre fits the latter profile as a player with plenty of upside, but none of the eye-popping results this season. We do know that the Scotsman can absolutely light up a course like this and he’s got winning pedigree (he’s won some big titles in Europe), so he makes plenty of sense at this price.

Brice Garnett (+15000, FanDuel)

It’s been a pretty good few weeks for Brice Garnett. The Missouri native won the Puerto Rico Open back in March and has back-to-back top-20 finishes on the PGA Tour coming into this week (though the most recent one was in the team event in New Orleans). This will be Garnett’s third trip to TPC Craig Ranch and although he hasn’t contended, he did post a top-15 finish in 2022.

