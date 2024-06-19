Colombia to win the Copa América tournament among the best bets to place before games kick off

The soccer world is buzzing with excitement as the 48th edition of the Copa América is about to kick off, adding to the already packed soccer calendar.

Argentina returns as the defending champion, seeking to continue its impressive run that also included a World Cup title.

Thus, it’s no surprise that La Albiceleste is the current favorite at +175, with Brazil (+225) and Uruguay (+500) viewed as potential challengers. The three teams have combined to win 39 of the 47 Copa América tournaments.

While finding a team with longer odds won’t be easy, there is still some value in targeting other futures markets.

Top Odds to win Copa América 2024

Argentina +175 Brazil +225 Uruguay +500 Mexico +1100 Colombia +1200 Team USA +1200 Ecuador +1600 Chile +2800

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Copa América 2024 best bets

Colombia to win Copa América (+1200)

Although this tournament feels somewhat top-heavy, Colombia deserves more respect, given its odds. Surprisingly, Mexico’s odds are slightly shorter at +1100 despite not being a member of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

Copa América organizers began inviting countries outside the CONMEBOL in 1993 after revising the format to include a group stage. No non-CONMEBOL member has ever won the Copa America tournament.

Colombia enters as one of the hottest teams, having won eight straight matches. Two of those victories came against Brazil (2-1) in a World Cup qualifier and Spain (1-0) in a friendly.

Luis Diaz is a tireless worker on the left wing who can leave defenders in his dust. He can wow the crowd with his dribbling skills as he looks to cut into the box.

James Rodriguez will likely drop deeper, using his technical ability on the ball to spring the Colombian attack.

There’s a lot to like about this team at the moment, and at +1200, the odds simply don’t reflect its overall quality.

Uruguay to win Group C (-138)

With sportsbooks likely inundated with money on the United States to win the group, Uruguay at -138 is a reasonably short price.

Against inferior teams, Uruguay tries to punish the opposition by making probing runs into the box.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa is getting more out of his striker Darwin Nunez on the international level. Nunez has scored eight goals in his last seven caps under Bielsa despite failing to live up to lofty expectations in club soccer since his move to Liverpool for a $78.6 million fee.

He had one of the worst returns (11) on expected goals (16.3) of any Premier League player, and there is some thought that Liverpool could try to sell him after just two seasons.

If Copa América is indeed a chance for Nunez to audition for potential suitors, he’ll likely be the most impactful player in Group C.

Bolivia to finish last in Group C (-138)

La Verde has just one win in its last 30 matches at Copa America and has failed to register even a point in seven of its last eight tournaments. I’m surprised Bolivia’s odds of finishing last in the group aren’t closer to -200.

Moreover, Bolivia will be without its top scorer, Marcelo Martins, who recently retired.

While new manager Antonio Carlos Zago has focused on strengthening the team defensively, it’s tough to see where the goals will come from.

Bolivia is easily the worst team in this group, and it’s not even close.

Given its current odds, backing Bolivia to finish last might be the steal of the Copa América tournament.

