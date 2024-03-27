Robert MacIntyre among best long shots to bet ahead of 2024 Houston Open
Check out our favorite longshot bets for the 2024 Houston Open.
Scottie Scheffler didn’t participate in last week’s Valspar Championship last week and wouldn’t you know, we had another longshot get into the winner’s circle. Peter Malnati, who went off at +32500, took home the trophy to become the eighth player with triple-digit odds to win on the PGA Tour in 2024.
That means two-thirds of the winners this year (not including alternate-field tournaments) have gone off at 100/1 or longer Hideki Matsuyama, who was +8000 when he won the Genesis Invitational.
Longshot punters will be disappointed to see Scheffler in the field for this week’s Houston Open as a +260 favorite, but that won’t stop us from trying to find a couple of darts worth throwing.
2024 Houston Open picks
Robert MacIntyre (+12000, FanDuel)
There’s a reason that a lot of bettors flock to Robert MacIntyre when he’s sitting in this range: He has winning upside. That may sound like an over-simplification, but when you get into the triple-digits you really have to work hard to find an avenue to contention, so getting a player with MacIntyre’s upside at 120/1 is always a plus.
The Scotsman has long been identified as an up-and-comer on the Tour and while he hasn’t won in the U.S. just yet, he does have two wins on the DP World Tour and has a few impressive showings at major championships.
Cameron Champ (+12500, BetMGM)
One of the most boom or bust players on the PGA Tour, Cameron Champ should be a decent fit at Memorial Park. He’s one of the longest hitters on the circuit and he played his college golf at Texas A&M, so he should enjoy these conditions. If Champ is dialed in with his driver, he’s a threat in this field. If he’s not, he’ll almost certainly miss the cut. But the good news is that Champ is in good form after finishing T-26 at Innisbrook, a course that will chew you up if you’re erratic with the driver.
