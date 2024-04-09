Scottie Scheffler winning the Masters among best bets to place ahead of tournament’s start

The Masters is my favorite golf week of the year, and it might be my second-favorite time of the year behind Christmas.

The year’s first golf major has a field of 89 set to tee it up in Round 1 on Thursday at the perfectly manicured Augusta National Golf Club – the most iconic course in the world.

This par-72 course measures 7,555 yards on the scorecard. It’s one of the longest courses golfers will see all year, and some estimate that it actually plays closer to 7,800 yards.

The grounds crew purposely mows the grass so the grain is toward the tee boxes. This minimizes the rollout of drives and makes the course even longer. Over the years, Augusta National has been very friendly to bombers off the tee, and it’s easy to see why.

In addition to the length of the course, the fairways are extremely wide (52 yards on average) and there’s barely any rough. There’s the fairway, the first cut (which is probably similar to the length of the fairway at your local municipal course), and there’s the pine straw. When fairways are easy to hit for everyone in the field, there’s a big advantage to those who can hit the ball a long way.

The greens at Augusta National are average in size (6,400 square feet) and feature lightning-fast bentgrass. They typically measure around 14 on the Stimpmeter and are often the fastest golfers will see all year.

The greens feature contours and run-off areas, which places an emphasis on both approach play and around-the-green play. Essentially, this golf course is going to test every aspect of a golfer’s game. Course history is more predictive at Augusta National than it is at any other on the PGA Tour. There hasn’t been a first-time winner at the Masters since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.

Typically, the more experience at the course, the better. That’s because golfers need to know when they can be aggressive and when they should take the safer route, both off the tee and on approach. There are a lot of undulations and mounds players can use to get the ball close to the hole.

This week, we are looking for golfers who are long off the tee, elite on approach, who can scramble with the best of them, and have experience at Augusta National. It doesn’t hurt to have a good track record at the other majors as well. Easy enough, right?

The Masters Best Bets

Scottie Scheffler to win +450

Before the week, I expected to take a chance on a few golfers with longer odds. After running my model and doing a deep dive into the statistics, I decided to only bet on one golfer to win this year’s Masters.

Over the last two years, Scheffler has been hitting the ball as well as Tiger Woods did in his prime. He has finished T12 or better in 30 of his last 34 starts on the PGA Tour, which is incredible.

His putter has held him back from several wins, but he seems to have found something on the greens recently.

Since switching to a mallet putter, he has two wins (Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship) and a second-place finish (Houston Open). He won the Masters in 2022 and has finished in the top 20 in all four of his appearances.

At the end of the day, I want to sweat on Sunday afternoon. It’s hard to envision Scheffler not being in the mix at this year’s Masters.

Xander Schauffele top 10 +160

My model says Schauffele is a good outright bet this week, but I have watched him melt down on Sundays far too many times.

Most recently, he had the lead on the back nine at The Players Championship, only to bogey four of his last five holes and finish one shot off the winner (Scheffler).

Rather than betting on him to win outright, I will bet Schauffele to finish in the top 10, where he’s already finished in six of his eight starts this season.

He doesn’t have a weakness in his game, he has an excellent track record at the major championships, and he has finished in the top 10 in three of the last five Masters.

Sahith Theegala top 20 (including ties) +145

Theegala has struggled with consistency throughout his career, largely because he has relied so heavily on his short game.

A good ball striker is more predictable than someone who gains most of their strokes on and around the greens, and Theegala has become a much more consistent player this season largely due to his improved ball striking.

He has gained strokes in that department in nine of his last 11 starts. If that continues this week, he should have no problem finishing in the top 20 – a feat he has accomplished in nine of his last 14 starts.

It doesn’t hurt that he played great in his Masters debut last year, finishing T9.

Tiger Woods to make the cut +120

There aren’t many opportunities left to bet on the best golfer in history. More importantly, there aren’t many records Woods can actually still break given his current physical condition.

He’s tied for the longest active made-cut streak at the Masters. If he can make the cut this week, he will add another record to his incredible resume.

We don’t know how sharp his game is at the moment, but early week reports suggest he has been striping the ball (especially off the tee).

I’m hoping the motivation and his knowledge of Augusta National can propel him to another made cut.

